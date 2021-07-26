84x rychlejší WordPress
Přiznám se, nedalo mi to. Když někde zahlédnu něco, co se mi moc nezdá, tak je potřeba ověřit fakta.
Na webu LSCache.io jsou velmi zajímavé pluginy pro LiteSpeed Web Server. Jeho open source verzi jsem už tady jednou zmínil v souvislosti s http/3 cache. Můžeme se například dočíst, že v testu načítání WordPress LiteSpeed překonal nginx až 12x a Apache doslova vyřídil 84x!
Tak se na to pojďme podívat.
Testy jsem prováděl na svém VPS (2 CPU, 2GB RAM).
Test 1 (Apache 2.4, PHP 8.0, W3 Total cache, memcached)
trialhosting:~# h2load -n 10000 -c 100 -t 1 -T 5 -m 10 -H ‚Accept-Encoding: gzip,deflate‘ https://cernalistina.eu/wordpress/
starting benchmark…
spawning thread #0: 100 total client(s). 10000 total requests
TLS Protocol: TLSv1.3
Cipher: TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
Server Temp Key: ECDH P-384 384 bits
Application protocol: h2
progress: 10% done
progress: 20% done
progress: 30% done
progress: 40% done
progress: 50% done
progress: 60% done
progress: 70% done
progress: 80% done
progress: 90% done
progress: 100% done
finished in 18.37s, 544.24 req/s, 1.88MB/s
requests: 10000 total, 10000 started, 10000 done, 10000 succeeded, 0 failed, 0 errored, 0 timeout
status codes: 10000 2xx, 0 3xx, 0 4xx, 0 5xx
traffic: 34.51MB (36191012) total, 554.06KB (567356) headers (space savings 92.57%), 33.63MB (35259956) data
min max mean sd +/- sd
time for request: 79.17ms 7.69s 1.26s 1.19s 92.30%
time for connect: 63.16ms 2.16s 880.37ms 846.47ms 75.00%
time to 1st byte: 404.80ms 6.84s 3.75s 2.18s 49.00%
req/s : 5.44 27.67 9.59 6.47 85.00%
Test 2 (OpenLiteSpeed 1.7.12, PHP 8.0, W3 Total cache, memcached)
trialhosting:~# h2load -n 10000 -c 100 -t 1 -T 5 -m 10 -H ‚Accept-Encoding: gzip,deflate‘ https://cernalistina.eu:8443/wordpress/
starting benchmark…
spawning thread #0: 100 total client(s). 10000 total requests
TLS Protocol: TLSv1.3
Cipher: TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
Server Temp Key: X25519 253 bits
Application protocol: h2
progress: 10% done
progress: 20% done
progress: 30% done
progress: 40% done
progress: 50% done
progress: 60% done
progress: 70% done
progress: 80% done
progress: 90% done
progress: 100% done
finished in 7.39s, 1353.65 req/s, 4.63MB/s
requests: 10000 total, 10000 started, 10000 done, 10000 succeeded, 0 failed, 0 errored, 0 timeout
status codes: 10000 2xx, 0 3xx, 0 4xx, 0 5xx
traffic: 34.17MB (35834775) total, 205.00KB (209925) headers (space savings 96.15%), 33.71MB (35349950) data
min max mean sd +/- sd
time for request: 213.44ms 1.83s 677.09ms 260.21ms 84.21%
time for connect: 10.26ms 500.34ms 114.33ms 129.63ms 81.00%
time to 1st byte: 626.58ms 1.90s 1.44s 282.53ms 73.00%
req/s : 13.54 16.06 14.52 0.79 60.00%
Na první pohled je vidět, že i při použitém stejném pluginu – W3 Total cache a identickém nastavení je OpenLiteSpeed víc jak 2x rychlejší.
Test 3 (OpenLiteSpeed 1.7.12, PHP 8.0, LiteSpeed Cache, memcached)
trialhosting:~# h2load -n 10000 -c 100 -t 1 -T 5 -m 10 -H ‚Accept-Encoding: gzip,deflate‘ https://cernalistina.eu:8443/wordpress/
starting benchmark…
spawning thread #0: 100 total client(s). 10000 total requests
TLS Protocol: TLSv1.3
Cipher: TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
Server Temp Key: X25519 253 bits
Application protocol: h2
progress: 10% done
progress: 20% done
progress: 30% done
progress: 40% done
progress: 50% done
progress: 60% done
progress: 70% done
progress: 80% done
progress: 90% done
progress: 100% done
finished in 306.48ms, 32628.13 req/s, 107.63MB/s
requests: 10000 total, 10000 started, 10000 done, 10000 succeeded, 0 failed, 0 errored, 0 timeout
status codes: 10000 2xx, 0 3xx, 0 4xx, 0 5xx
traffic: 32.99MB (34590507) total, 181.26KB (185607) headers (space savings 98.16%), 32.55MB (34130000) data
min max mean sd +/- sd
time for request: 7.35ms 70.54ms 23.77ms 10.48ms 86.69%
time for connect: 8.66ms 77.55ms 37.44ms 18.01ms 62.00%
time to 1st byte: 48.69ms 110.10ms 83.75ms 14.81ms 59.00%
req/s : 329.07 487.03 368.71 50.61 81.00%
Sice mi to nevyšlo na 84 násobek, ale na pouhý 60 násobek, ale i tak je to moc pěkný výsledek. LiteSpeed Cache prostě vezme dynamicky vygenerovaný obsah a protože mezi jednotlivými požadavky nedošlo ke změně tak ho celý pošle z cache.
Takže pokud chcete provozovat WordPress, Joomla nebo třeba PrestaShop na poměrně slabém stroji, rozhodně zkuste zvážit změnu web serveru. Podle netcraft.com má LiteSpeed aktuální podíl na trhu pouhá 3% (Apache 26%, nginx 36%, Microsoft 5%), ale rozhodně o něm ještě uslyšíme.